DDG Spends Time With Son Halo In Italy Amid Messy Halle Bailey Custody Battle

BY Caroline Fisher 271 Views
DDG Halo Italy Halle Bailey Battle Gossip News
PARIS, FRANCE - JUNE 20: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY - For Non-Editorial use please seek approval from Fashion House) DDG attends the Bluemarble Menswear Spring/Summer 2025 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on June 20, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Peter White/Getty Images)
Recently, DDG was granted permission to visit his one-year-old son with Halle Bailey in Italy, where the actress is currently filming a movie.

It's been a hectic few months for DDG. Recently, however, he was able to enjoy a peaceful day with his son Halo. In May, Halo's mother Halle Bailey was granted a restraining order against the rapper-turned-streamer. She alleged that while picking up their son in January, he violently attacked her. Allegedly, she was left with multiple bruises and a chipped tooth. At the time, she was also granted temporary sole custody of Halo.

The following month, DDG filed an emergency motion. In it, he requested a restraining order of his own and asking the court to prevent Bailey from leaving the country with the child. He alleged that she was mentally unfit to care for him, which she vehemently denied.

While he was granted a restraining order, Bailey is still Halo's temporary sole guardian. For this reason, he was unable to prevent them from leaving the country. Recently, the actress did just that, traveling to Italy to film an upcoming movie.

Read More: DDG Catches Backlash For Bringing Up Streamer's Deceased Father Amid Beef

Halle Bailey New Boyfriend

Fortunately, DDG was granted permission to visit Halo in Italy under the supervision of the Little Mermaid star's personal security and nanny. In a new clip shared by Live Bitez, he's seen crossing the street with the one-year-old, who looks content to be spending time with his dad.

News of DDG and Halo's latest visit comes just a few days after Bailey was spotted locking lips with Kendrick Lamar producer Scott Bridgeway on a yacht. Their relationship status is still unclear for the moment, but social media users are convinced they're an item.

DDG seemed to enjoy a date of his own not too far away with none other than India Love. They've been at the subject of relentless relationship rumors too lately. She insists that they're nothing more than friends, but they were seen recreating the iconic spaghetti scene from Lady And The Tramp during their date.

Read More: DDG & India Love Go On Date In Italy After Halle Bailey And Her New Boo Visited The Country

