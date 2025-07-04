It's been a hectic few months for DDG. Recently, however, he was able to enjoy a peaceful day with his son Halo. In May, Halo's mother Halle Bailey was granted a restraining order against the rapper-turned-streamer. She alleged that while picking up their son in January, he violently attacked her. Allegedly, she was left with multiple bruises and a chipped tooth. At the time, she was also granted temporary sole custody of Halo.

The following month, DDG filed an emergency motion. In it, he requested a restraining order of his own and asking the court to prevent Bailey from leaving the country with the child. He alleged that she was mentally unfit to care for him, which she vehemently denied.

While he was granted a restraining order, Bailey is still Halo's temporary sole guardian. For this reason, he was unable to prevent them from leaving the country. Recently, the actress did just that, traveling to Italy to film an upcoming movie.

Halle Bailey New Boyfriend

Fortunately, DDG was granted permission to visit Halo in Italy under the supervision of the Little Mermaid star's personal security and nanny. In a new clip shared by Live Bitez, he's seen crossing the street with the one-year-old, who looks content to be spending time with his dad.

News of DDG and Halo's latest visit comes just a few days after Bailey was spotted locking lips with Kendrick Lamar producer Scott Bridgeway on a yacht. Their relationship status is still unclear for the moment, but social media users are convinced they're an item.