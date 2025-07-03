DDG & India Love Go On Date In Italy After Halle Bailey And Her New Boo Visited The Country

DDG India Love Date Italy Halle Bailey New Boo Hip Hop News
Halle Bailey recently went for an Italy outing with her rumored new man Scott Bridgeway, which possibly inspired DDG and India Love.

DDG and Halle Bailey have been through a lot in their custody battle and two-way abuse allegations case, and fans are still on the gossip train. Amid burgeoning new relationships rumors for each artist – India Love for the former, Scott Bridgeway for the latter – some social media users are even claiming that their travels have been quite petty.

As caught by Livebitez on Instagram, the Michigan rapper and Love recently went out for a date in Italy, cheekily recreating the iconic Lady And The Tramp spaghetti scene. Many fans found this ironic or even slightly shady because Bailey was in Italy with her rumored boo as well just a couple of days ago.

However, this is where the gossip train pulls up to a stop. The reality is that neither former partner had any reason to travel to Italy just to take a vacation or clap back at a new rumored relationship. For example, the actress and singer was there to film a movie, whereas the streamer and content creator was already in Europe for Paris Fashion Week. So this is just a coincidence and a fan narrative more than it is a "response" of any kind.

Read More: DDG Fires Back At Criticism For Father’s Day Post Amid Halle Bailey Custody Battle

Who Is Halle Bailey's New Boyfriend?

Elsewhere, this follows some other interesting romantic revelations from DDG. He recently expressed in a social media clip that if he reaches a certain point in life, he doesn't want to involve another woman in having another child. At least, not in a partnership sense.

"If I'm 29 or something like that and I ain't got the time, I'll just go to that little place, do my little one-two, put my s**t in a cup... Throw it in another little body, [and] cook that motherf***er up for nine months, you know?" the 27-year-old remarked. "You can do that type of s**t when you got money. That would alleviate a lot of s**t."

Meanwhile, Halle Bailey's rumored new partner is producer Scott Bridgeway, whom you may know for his recent GNX collaborations with Kendrick Lamar. He reportedly produced for various album cuts like "squabble up," "luther," and "peekaboo." Bridgeway has also worked with Baby Keem and Kanye West.

Read More: India Love Clarifies Her Relationship With DDG Amid Romance Rumors

