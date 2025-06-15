DDG Fires Back At Criticism For Father’s Day Post Amid Halle Bailey Custody Battle

PARIS, FRANCE - JUNE 19: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY - For Non-Editorial use please seek approval from Fashion House) DDG attends the Kenzo Menswear Spring/Summer 2025 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on June 19, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Julien M. Hekimian/Getty Images)
Recently, DDG took to X to wish a happy Father's Day to "all the active dads worldwide," earning mixed reactions.

It's been an undoubtedly chaotic few months for DDG, who's currently wrapped up in a custody battle with the mother of his child, Halle Bailey. He and the Little Mermaid star announced their decision to split up last October. This May, Bailey was granted a restraining order against DDG after accusing him of abuse. She alleged that they got into a physical altercation when he was picking up their son earlier this year, leaving her with bruises and a chipped tooth.

A few weeks later, DDG filed an emergency motion in an attempt to prevent Bailey from traveling abroad with their son. While he was reportedly granted a restraining order against the actress, she still has temporary sole custody of the child.

Amid all of this, DDG took to X today to share a message in honor of Father's Day. "Happy father’s day to all the active dads worldwide," he wrote, as captured by djakademikstv on Instagram.

Halle Bailey DDG Drama

His post even earned a shady response from the account Pop Tingz on X, prompting him to fire back. "So not you," they replied to the tweet. "U a wannabe pop base, ur irrelevant. i can cashapp u the worth of this page. ur Dad hasn’t been active since u came out the closet & that’s not right," he said. "I support the LGBT community."

DDG's latest clap-back comes just a couple of days after he issued an apology to Halle Bailey for the mistakes he made in the past.

"I want to come on here and genuinely apologize for that time,” he explained during a stream earlier this weekend. “I was young. You know, it was just, I was just on an internet high. We had, like, past situations. We had, like, little s**t. Because I done said some hoe s**t. And y’all know the whole little situation. The s**t that I continue to do. It’s a very, very touchy subject.”

