DDG's Lawyer Claims They Secured A Halle Bailey Restraining Order, But There's A Catch

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares 444 Views
DDG Lawyer Statement Halle Bailey Restraining Order Hip Hop News
SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 17: (C) DDG and Halle Bailey attend the Snap Partner Summit 2024 on September 17, 2024 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Presley Ann/Getty Images for Snap Inc.)
While DDG did reportedly get a temporary restraining order against Halle Bailey, it did not change her temporary sole custody of their son.

There are a lot of divided opinions concerning what's going on with DDG and Halle Bailey. The former couple launched abuse allegations against one another, which reportedly resulted in two restraining orders.

Per The Shade Room and Billboard, Judge Latrice A.G. Byrdsong partially granted the Michigan rapper and streamer a temporary restraining order. This bars the Atlanta singer from engaging in physical or emotional abuse. It does not, however, change her temporary sole custody of their son Halo or prevent them from traveling internationally, which is the main objective it sought.

Still, it seems like the content-creating MC, real name Darryl Dwayne Granberry Jr., did get some wins amid this loss. He now has legal protection from more alleged abuse and could potentially get the third party he wants to mediate custody dealings. Speaking of which, the former couple have a court date of June 24 to work out any custodial agreements and make their individual cases.

But initial reports suggested that DDG didn't get this order against Halle Bailey. His lawyer issued a statement to XXL clarifying that a judge granted a temporary restraining order against her on Wednesday (June 4). It just only covers a block on alleged physical and emotional abuse, not any custody changes or travel blocks.

Read More: Halle Bailey's Restraining Order Against DDG, Explained

DDG Halle Bailey Text Messages

"The Court granted Mr. Granberry a Temporary Restraining Order (TRO) based on the serious allegations set forth in his application," the legal team's statement read. "The issuance of this order reflects the Court's finding that there is sufficient cause to provide immediate legal protection while the matter proceeds.

"At this time, custody-related issues remain pending and are subject to a full evidentiary hearing, where both parties will have the opportunity to present their claims and defenses," the statement continues. "These are highly sensitive matters involving a minor child, and Mr. Granberry remains committed to resolving them through the appropriate legal channels, not the court of public opinion."

Meanwhile, DDG's allegations against Halle Bailey are similar to those going the other way around, at least on paper. The specific allegations of physical abuse, emotional distress, and verbal altercations vary. These include allegedly unstable text messages from Halle that allegedly threatened to harm their son Halo and alleged threats and physical violence from the blame the chat artist. We will see what a court of law concludes.

Read More: Megan, Halle, & Cassie Spoke Up — And Got Doubted, Not Defended

