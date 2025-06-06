DDG Gets Fans Cackling After He Compares Himself To Michael Jackson

DDG Compares Himself Michael Jackson Hip Hop News
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JULY 10: DDG and Rich the Kid attend Rich the Kid "Life's a Gamble" Listening Party at Grandmaster Recorders on July 10, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jerritt Clark/Getty Images for Rich the Kid)
Whether fans clowned DDG for his numbers or proclaimed Michael Jackson as the better artist, this reflection on fame clearly didn't land well.

As much as fans might troll DDG for being both a rap artist and a YouTuber/streamer/content creator, you can't say his resumé in either field is lacking. The blame the chat artist has developed a lot both artistically and professionally, even if his confidence could use some pushback in fans' eyes.

Recently, as caught by The Neighborhood Talk, the Michigan native took to Twitter with a pretty wild message about his fame. "now i know how michael jackson felt being famous... s**t crazy," he wrote.

In the comments section of the post down below, many fans were quick to claim to the streamer that the King of Pop is a bigger and better artist overall. "Darryl you are no where near MJ level.....let's start there," one fan wrote. "They wasn’t calling Mike doo doo head…." another quipped. Whether the comparison is commercial or artistic, many fans think this idea of fame is not very accurate.

Nevertheless, who are we to judge? The best artists are delusional, and DDG's rise speaks for itself. Maybe his words relate to more worrisome matters, though.

DDG Restraining Order

After all, the 27-year-old might be referring to the intense public scrutiny Michael Jackson faced as a celebrity due to his various scandals and allegations. DDG's contentious coparenting situation is reflecting a bit of that right now after Halle Bailey secured a temporary restraining order against him, plus temporary custody of their son Halo.

But DDG has his own restraining order, although it didn't achieve what he set out to do. His lawyer explained that the MC is now legally protected from further alleged physical or emotional abuse. But the move did not block Halle and Halo's international travel, nor did it change the present custody situation. Rather, a June 24 court hearing will settle that matter if everything goes according to plan.

We will see what results of those two-way abuse allegations and whether or not the former couple chooses to pursue this more privately. At the moment, many folks online are debating every little detail. If they don't wrap things up on their own, the court of public opinion will be ruthless in either direction.

