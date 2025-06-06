Earlier this week, Halle Bailey and DDG's legal battle took another intense turn. The rapper-turned-streamer filed an emergency motion in an attempt to prevent the Little Mermaid actress from traveling abroad with their son Halo in the coming weeks. He requested a restraining order as well as sole legal and physical custody of the child. In his motion, he alleged that Bailey is not mentally fit to care for Halo. The request was denied.

Now, Bailey has addressed DDG's allegations, insisting that she's more than capable of taking care of Halo. She alleges that his declaration “has exaggerated, lied and misconstrued for the court, not only the history of our relationship, but our parenting and my mental health,” per Billboard.

“I have been very vocal about my anxiety, depression, and previous thoughts of suicide. Without waiving the psychotherapist-patient privilege and physician-patient privilege, I have reached out to my doctor and received treatment to address these issues. I have been and remain 100% available and capable as a parent to our son, Halo,” she added. “Had Darryl really been concerned about my parenting, he would have taken action prior to this time. This is cold retribution to embarrass, humiliate and caused me additional emotional distress."

Halle Bailey & DDG Court Case

Bailey went on to cite a heated altercation that that her ex and his brother DuB were involved in at anime and gaming convention Dream Con last week. At the time, a man had referred to DDG as "Doo Doo Garbage" several times, prompting the incident.

"On Saturday, May 31, 2025, Darryl and his brother were recorded on TikTok being involved in a fist fight with another man," she stated, per The Neighborhood Talk. "I will bring this video to Court. Darryl and the people around him are aggressive and angry, which leads me to believe this is not a safe environment for Halo."