Lala Baptiste Denies Sleeping With DDG As Alleged Halle Bailey Texts Go Viral

BY Caroline Fisher
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - APRIL 02: DDG attends the #GRAMMYsNextUp event at On the Record at Park MGM on April 02, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Mindy Small/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)
DDG's request for a restraining order against the mother of his child, actress Halle Bailey, was recently denied.

Earlier this week, DDG filed an emergency motion in an attempt to prevent Halle Bailey from traveling abroad with their son later this month. He also requested a restraining order along with sole legal and physical custody of the child, accusing the actress of being too mentally unstable to care for him. He alleged that she threatened self-harm, left the house with his gun while pregnant, and more. His restraining order request has since been denied, per TMZ Hip Hop, but social media users continue to weigh in on the ordeal online.

Recently, for example, influencer Lala Baptiste addressed a text message Bailey allegedly sent DDG. In the message, which was made public after he submitted his restraining order request, she accuses him of sleeping with Baptiste during a trip to Mexico.

Baptiste denies this, insisting that her relationship with DDG has always been platonic, and that others on the trip could confirm this. “The context behind these accusations in general is stemming from a group trip that our whole friend group went on," she explained, as captured by Hollywood Unlocked.

DDG & Halle Bailey Text Messages

“Everyone on this trip can confirm there was nothing weird going on,” Baptiste continued. “I wasn’t even staying near them. It was for someone’s birthday. Let’s start there. There was never anything sneaky going on. Like, me and Darryl’s relationship has always been strictly started off as business, obviously. If you know you know.”

“He put me on to YouTube," she added. "Started off there, grew into a friendship, has always remained platonic. So it’s very unfortunate. Like, I know people already have this narrative because it’s just hard to believe that a guy and a girl can be friends. Like, it’s hard to believe that me and him or any other guy and girl can just strictly be platonic friends, okay? But nothing has ever gone on past that, ever.”

Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois.
