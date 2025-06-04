DDG Files Emergency Motion To Stop Halle Bailey From Traveling Abroad With Halo

DDG's motion comes after Halle Bailey filed for a restraining order against him, last month, with allegations of physical abuse.

DDG wants to prevent Halle Bailey from taking their infant son out of the country and, according to TMZ, has filed an emergency motion to do so. He claims the move would pose an "imminent emotional and psychological risk" to the child. In the motion, he reveals Bailey is planning on bringing Halo to Italy on Saturday.

In the filing, he makes several allegations to suggest Bailey isn't mentally stable enough to care for their child. He claims she once took his gun and left the house without explanation while she was pregnant. Additionally, he alleges she once tried to have an abortion behind his back before eventually changing her mind. DDG also claims to have "a series of alarming text messages" in which Halle expressed suicidal thoughts.

In addition to blocking her trip to Italy, DDG wants sole legal and physical custody of Halo. If the court rules against that, he at least wants custodial exchanges to be facilitated by a third party.

Halle Bailey Restraining Order

DDG's motion comes after Halle Bailey filed for a restraining order against him, last month. In her request, she made several disturbing allegations of abuse and included pictures of her alleged injuries. “Throughout our relationship. Daryl has been and continues to be physically, verbally, emotionally, and financially abusive towards me. I am seeking orders to protect myself and our son Halo from his ongoing abuse," she wrote in the request obtained by CNN.

She even referenced one alleged instance in which DDG got physical with her during a discussion about their visitation schedule. “The next thing I knew, things got physical between us,” Bailey alleged. “We fought each other, wrestling and tussling. At one point, Darryl was pulling my hair. He then slammed my face on the steering wheel, causing my tooth to get chipped. I then stopped fighting back as I was in a lot of pain.” DDG has denied the allegations, claiming he's actually the victim of abuse.

