DDG recently celebrated surpassing one million followers on Twitch, but he's still frustrated with how the Halle Bailey drama is playing out.

DDG has denied the harrowing abuse allegations against him from the mother of his son Halo, the singer and actress Halle Bailey. She reportedly secured a restraining order and custody (both allegedly temporary) after accusing him of a January incident of physical and verbal abuse.

While this situation remains murky and based on allegations, it has already caused a firestorm online. The rapper and content creator's friends and family staunchly defended him online, whereas others are more skeptical. This follows a long and messy coparenting saga following their split, during which he claimed Bailey was unfairly cutting into his time with Halo.

During a recent livestream caught by Hollywood Unlocked, the Pontiac native addressed the wider backlash to this scandal. He specifically called out brands for canceling partnerships and turning their back on him these days. However, the Michigan MC did not explicitly mention the mother of his child or the nature of this rejection, so maybe this is an unrelated issue.

"Yo, I want to be transparent with y'all," DDG remarked of his Halle Bailey drama. "It's a whole lot of brands switching up on me right now. I want you brands to know, after all this s**t's over with, I'm charging y'all quadruple. Tax. [Quintuple], actually."

DDG Restraining Order

Elsewhere, DDG is engaging in some rap beef as well. None other than Soulja Boy dissed him following these Halle Bailey allegations, resulting in an online back and forth. The Chicago-born pioneer made the latest move at press time.

In addition to going on a disrespectful rant against the streamer, Soulja Boy also challenged him to a boxing match. He asked the YouTuber's viral content creation buddy Adin Ross to set up a card, throwing out all sorts of insults in the process.

Nevertheless, we will have to see if more legal updates emerge concerning Halle Bailey's restraining order against DDG. Similar questions are in the air about their coparenting status. While reports indicate some big court moves, there is still some skepticism around both sides. We will see if they simply go their separate ways from here or if the drama isn't done.

