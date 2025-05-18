DDG Celebrates Surpassing One Million Twitch Followers Amid Halle Bailey Allegations

DDG One Million Twitch Followers Halle Bailey Allegations Hip Hop News
PARIS, FRANCE - JUNE 23: DDG aka Darryl Dwayne Granberry Jr. attends the Sacai Menswear Spring/Summer 2025 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on June 23, 2024 in Paris, France.
DDG has grown his platform a lot through his music career and viral crossovers, although the Halle Bailey allegations are hanging over him.

DDG has been receiving a lot of both hate and support following the abuse allegations against him from his former partner Halle Bailey. But regardless of how that scandal continues to develop, he has a big career ahead of him both musically and in terms of content creation.

In a clip caught by No Jumper on Twitter, the Michigan native celebrated surpassing one million followers on Twitch. His streams and YouTube past have resulted in some interesting crossovers with his music career, such as his recent blame the chat album.

Throughout his career, the 27-year-old also rose to more prominence by putting other people on in his content and crossing over with other big names. He joins a pretty healthy streaming ecosystem in this regard, although there are rough edges to smooth out. The world of hip-hop content is a rapidly growing one that fans continue to pull in many directions.

We will see if the Pontiac MC decides to celebrate this milestone in other ways. While there is a lot weighing heavily on his mind these days, this must be a welcome achievement.

DDG Halle Bailey Restraining Order

Of course, the main thing on the docket right now for the artist is DDG's contentious relationship with Halle Bailey. She claims he verbally and physically abused her in a January incident, reportedly securing a restraining order and custody of their son Halo.

The streamer seemed to deny these accusations outright, and various family members and friends also defended him. Previously, he alleged that Bailey unfairly limited his time with Halo, so there was context to this bombshell.

However, DDG's Internet beef with none other than Soulja Boy over these very allegations from the singer are also a big narrative. They clashed back and forth online a couple of times now. We doubt either lyricist will concede anytime soon, as they'll probably just brush it off.

With all this in mind, we imagine the YouTuber and spitter is very happy with this Twitch milestone. It hasn't been a lot of good news for him as of late. Take all referenced allegations with a grain of salt as this media firestorm continues.

