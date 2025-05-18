DDG Reassures Himself As "The Man" Despite Issues With Soulja Boy and Halle Bailey

BY Bryson "Boom" Paul 215 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
DDG Slams Trolls Gossip News
INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 15: Rapper DDG performs onstage during the Rolling Loud Festival at Hollywood Park Grounds on March 15, 2025 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Scott Dudelson/Getty Images)
DDG received news of a restraining order from Halle Bailey while she was on vacation with their son, Halo, and sister Chloe.

DDG just temporarily lost custody of his son to ex-girlfriend Halle Bailey and began a feud with Soulja Boy, but is remaining positive through it all. DDG took to X after his rollercoaster week to share with his fans how he feels right now. While difficult, he appears to express that unapologetically positive mindstate.

DDG’s tweet, “I’ll forever be that n***a… I’m sorry.” In just seven words, he flexed confidence, admitted guilt, and reminded folks who he’s always been—flawed, real, and unapologetically himself.

The surprise restraining order and domestic violence allegation have fans glued to the streamer/rapper's social media. Halo, the son he shares with Halle, was a trending topic for many weeks as the Pontiac, Michigan native shared being unable to see him when he wanted.

Following the restraining order, G would be thrust into controversy by Ray J, who claimed the streamer stole Bobby Valentino's melody. Still, DDG’s never been one to sugarcoat. Whether on the ‘gram or in the booth, he lays it all out.

Then, the back-and-forth with Soulja Boy over comments made by the "Crank That" rap star after Halle filed a restraining order for domestic violence. Soulja and DDG bashed each other with Draco suggesting a Adin Ross hosted boxing match.

More: DDG Calls Soulja Boy “Poor” After Getting Threatened Over Halle Bailey Abuse Allegations

DDG Halle Restraining Order

DDG’s always walked a fine line between confidence and chaos. That balance makes him relatable. He’s not pretending to be perfect.

He’s showing the world exactly who he is. A young Black man trying to thrive in the spotlight while keeping his sanity intact.

The tweet isn't just a flex. It’s a mirror into the mind of an artist who’s been through it and ain’t afraid to say so. Love him or hate him, DDG’s still standing—and still that guy, no matter what.

DDG has received support from several of the biggest names in pop culture. Adin Ross, who was with the rap star as news broke, immediately defended his friend and bashed Halle. DJ Akademiks would be another supporter that rallied behind DDG after predicting a situation like this would occur in 2024.

More: DDG's Sister Refuses To Apologize To Halle Bailey And Her Fans For Defending The Rapper

About The Author
Bryson "Boom" Paul
Bryson "Boom" Paul has been a contributor for Hot New Hip Hop since 2024. A Dallas-based cultural journalist, he is a CSUB graduate and has interviewed 50 Cent, Jeezy, Tyler, The Creator, Ne-Yo, and others.
Recommended Content
Soulja Boy Ray J DDG Disses Hip Hop News Music Soulja Boy & Ray J Drag DDG Through The Mud After He Responds To Their Disses 1.7K
DDG Calls Soulja Boy Poor Hip Hop News Music DDG Calls Soulja Boy “Poor” After Getting Threatened Over Halle Bailey Abuse Allegations 661
DDG Music Soulja Boy Issues Threatening Warning To DDG Amid Halle Bailey Allegations 1418
DDG Sister Halle Bailey Fans Defending Hip Hop News Viral DDG's Sister Refuses To Apologize To Halle Bailey And Her Fans For Defending The Rapper 1181