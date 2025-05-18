DDG just temporarily lost custody of his son to ex-girlfriend Halle Bailey and began a feud with Soulja Boy, but is remaining positive through it all. DDG took to X after his rollercoaster week to share with his fans how he feels right now. While difficult, he appears to express that unapologetically positive mindstate.

DDG’s tweet, “I’ll forever be that n***a… I’m sorry.” In just seven words, he flexed confidence, admitted guilt, and reminded folks who he’s always been—flawed, real, and unapologetically himself.

The surprise restraining order and domestic violence allegation have fans glued to the streamer/rapper's social media. Halo, the son he shares with Halle, was a trending topic for many weeks as the Pontiac, Michigan native shared being unable to see him when he wanted.

Following the restraining order, G would be thrust into controversy by Ray J, who claimed the streamer stole Bobby Valentino's melody. Still, DDG’s never been one to sugarcoat. Whether on the ‘gram or in the booth, he lays it all out.

Then, the back-and-forth with Soulja Boy over comments made by the "Crank That" rap star after Halle filed a restraining order for domestic violence. Soulja and DDG bashed each other with Draco suggesting a Adin Ross hosted boxing match.

DDG Halle Restraining Order

DDG’s always walked a fine line between confidence and chaos. That balance makes him relatable. He’s not pretending to be perfect.

He’s showing the world exactly who he is. A young Black man trying to thrive in the spotlight while keeping his sanity intact.

The tweet isn't just a flex. It’s a mirror into the mind of an artist who’s been through it and ain’t afraid to say so. Love him or hate him, DDG’s still standing—and still that guy, no matter what.