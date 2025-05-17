Earlier this week, Halle Bailey hit DDG with a shocking list of allegations. She was granted a restraining order against the rapper-turned-streamer, who she accuses of violently attacking her in January. According to her, the alleged incident took place when DDG came to pick up their only child together, Halo. Allegedly, the situation turned physical when she brought up the idea of a visitation schedule, and she ended up with bruised arms and a chipped front tooth.

The allegations earned big responses from Bailey's supporters, including Soulja Boy. He took to X to issue a warning to DDG after hearing news of the restraining order. "You a b***h a** n***a for putting yo hands on Halle lil n***a @PontiacMadeDDG if I catch u im beating the f**k out u," he wrote.

DDG was quick to clap back, ripping the "Crank That" performer to shreds in a series of scathing tweets. He even shared a link to a GoFundMe page, suggesting that Soulja needs financial help.

DDG Restraining Order

"Hello, my name is DeAndre aka Soulja Boy. I recently sexually assaulted my assistant & was ordered to pay $4 million," the description of the GoFundMe alleges in part. "I’m poor, my teeth stank & i’m only doing 500 cap rooms as a legacy act & i need help. I have a son i don’t take care of and all my jewelry fake so i can’t sell it."

Now, DDG has dissed the Chicago-born performer yet again, this time live on stream. "You're poor, I will buy you," he said, suggesting Soulja's biggest hits haven't been big in years. "Can't get next to me ... When n****s try to feed off of your misfortune, bro ... You don't want to go to war with me."