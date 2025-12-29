Yaya Mayweather Accused Of Faking Pregnancy For Clicks

Yaya Mayweather is making a lot of folks angry and the reason for it is quite wild. The daughter of boxing legend Floyd Mayweather is being accused of faking a pregnancy announcement for internet attention. The post that stirred all of this up went up over the weekend and was caught by Live Bitez.

It is a screenshot shared by Yaya's friend who she was on a FaceTime with. In it, the 25-year-old is sitting down with her stomach poking out. "Come back to Houston [heart hands emoji]" her friend captioned the image.

What has folks thinking Yaya Mayweather isn't actually pregnant is this Instagram Story post she uploaded around the same time of the FaceTime screenshot. Her stomach is noticeably flatter overall.

Folks are currently clowning her for this maneuver, with one user typing, "I’m abt to poke my belly out, screenshot this real quick" [three laughing emojis] yaya need help BADLY."

"Her “friend” knew what she was doing or she made the friend do it to get people talking. They ain’t slick lol [laughing emoji]," another says.

Making this an even worse look for Yaya is the public promise she made to herself.

Read More: The MAGAfication Of Nicki Minaj

Yaya Mayweather Denies NBA YoungBoy Pregnancy Claims

Last month, she apologized for the 2020 stabbing of one of NBA YoungBoy's mothers to his kids. In her emotional paragraphs, Yaya vowed that she's going to do better for herself and her child. "I’m a young woman that’s growing yes I’ve made mistakes along away, but I’m striving to be better everyday. I apologize if over the years y’all haven’t perceived me in the best way."

"I’m not some stuck up entitled spoiled little rich girl… maybe a little mean lol, but i just want to be better especially for my child. i want to right my wrongs while i’m still here and able to, and i want y’all to see the real me and not this f*cked up perception," she said in part.

It also doesn't help that Yaya denied being pregnant for a second time with YB back in August.

"Idk where y’all getting this from but I’m not pregnant." That rumor swirled after the Louisiana MC put out a song called "This Month Confessions." On the DESHAWN track, he raps, "I'm that n****, I got hella dope, she don't like that I'm accessible / Now Yaya pregnant, gotta make her get rid of it, this ain't the time, I told you no."