BY Caroline Fisher 522 Views
On his new song "This Month Confessions," NBA YoungBoy claims that his ex, Yaya Mayweather, is pregnant again.

Earlier this month, NBA YoungBoy dropped off his new mixtape, Deshawn. The project has earned mixed reviews so far, and listeners were quick to point out some interesting lyrics on the track "This Month Confessions."

"I'm that n***a, I got hella dope / She don't like that I'm accessible / Now Yaya pregnant, gotta make her get rid of it, this ain't the time, I told you, 'No' / I made you cry, now I feel illiterate, b*tch, I ain't tryna write no songs," he raps.

For obvious reasons, this led social media users to believe that the mother of one of his children, Yaya Mayweather, is pregnant again. She hopped online amid the speculation to deny this, making it clear that she is not expecting. "Idk where y'all getting this from but I'm not pregnant," she wrote. Regardless, the rumors prompted a response from YB's wife Jazlyn Mychelle's mother, Tina.

Read More: 50 Cent Uses NBA YoungBoy & Yaya Mayweather Drama To Troll Floyd Mayweather

Is Yaya Mayweather Pregnant?

"She's a child," she appeared to say of Mayweather on Instagram. "She needs a psychiatrist. No means no! Go find your own man. Ewww!" Mayweather didn't take kindly to this comment at all, and quickly fired back on her Instagram Story.

"Explain to me why a dirty white a** wet dog smelling trailer trash A** B*TCH IS WORRIED BOUT ME? B*tch, I'm not even in yo tax bracket to be worried bout me while you sitting over there with yo TikTok fingers pat your pockets h*e I usually respect my elders but b*tch sit your old a** down & go play with somebody your age b*tch I gotta grandma for you!"

Mayweather also denied being a "homewrecker" on her Instagram Story, alleging that NBA YoungBoy is involved with multiple other women. "Ain't sh*t real about that marriage but them signatures on the paper," she added. At the time of writing, Tina has not yet publicly responded to Mayweather's latest jabs.

Read More: NBA YoungBoy Claims Yaya Mayweather Is Pregnant And Reveals His Shocking Reaction

