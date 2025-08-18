NBA YoungBoy and DJ Khaled's new mixtape, Deshawn, struggled to find its way on the Billboard 200 chart after it's first week of availability. Having reportedly sold only 11,000 in album equivalent units, it landed at No. 135, according to Chart Data.

When DJ Akademiks shared the news on Instagram, fans came to YoungBoy's defense in the comments section. "YB doesn't care bout them numbers …n***a barely markets his music …Tape was hard asf tape in if u agreee," one user wrote. Another added: "tape was hard he just not gone have that many streams cause he drop so often."

YoungBoy dropped the project, last Monday, by surprise. The tracklist contains only one guest appearance from Kevin Gates. It arrived just weeks after YoungBoy's eighth studio album, MASA (Make America Slime Again).

NBA YoungBoy & Yaya Mayweather's Relationship

NBA YoungBoy caused plenty of drama for his ex-girlfriend, Yaya Mayweather, when he dropped Deshawn. On the final track, "This Month Confessions," he raps: "I'm that n***a, I got hella dope / She don't like that I'm accessible / Now Yaya pregnant, gotta make her get rid of it, this ain't the time, I told you, 'No' / I made you cry, now I feel illiterate, b*tch, I ain't tryna write no songs."