NBA YoungBoy and DJ Khaled's new mixtape, Deshawn, struggled to find its way on the Billboard 200 chart after it's first week of availability. Having reportedly sold only 11,000 in album equivalent units, it landed at No. 135, according to Chart Data.
When DJ Akademiks shared the news on Instagram, fans came to YoungBoy's defense in the comments section. "YB doesn't care bout them numbers …n***a barely markets his music …Tape was hard asf tape in if u agreee," one user wrote. Another added: "tape was hard he just not gone have that many streams cause he drop so often."
YoungBoy dropped the project, last Monday, by surprise. The tracklist contains only one guest appearance from Kevin Gates. It arrived just weeks after YoungBoy's eighth studio album, MASA (Make America Slime Again).
NBA YoungBoy & Yaya Mayweather's Relationship
NBA YoungBoy caused plenty of drama for his ex-girlfriend, Yaya Mayweather, when he dropped Deshawn. On the final track, "This Month Confessions," he raps: "I'm that n***a, I got hella dope / She don't like that I'm accessible / Now Yaya pregnant, gotta make her get rid of it, this ain't the time, I told you, 'No' / I made you cry, now I feel illiterate, b*tch, I ain't tryna write no songs."
Mayweather ended up denying the rumor about being pregnant in a statement on Instagram afterward. "Idk where y'all getting this from but I'm not pregnant," she wrote the following morning. Her clarification came after sharing a heartfelt congratulatory message for YoungBoy for dropping the mixtape. “I am so proud of you and everything you’ve been doing. no matter what keep going your strength and determination inspire me every day. I love you more than words could ever explain, and no matter how far away you go in the world I’ll always be here for you, cheering you on. you’re never alone," she wrote.