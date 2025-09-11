Yaya Mayweather Fires Back At The Mother Of NBA YoungBoy’s Wife After Concert Shade

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 23: Yaya attends Floyd Mayweather's 42nd Birthday Party at The Reserve on February 23, 2019 in Los Angeles, California.
The mother of NBA YoungBoy's wife Jazlyn Mychelle, Tina, recently weighed in on Yaya Mayweather's appearance at one of his shows.

It's no secret that Yaya Mayweather doesn't get along with her ex NBA YoungBoy's mother in law. The two of them went at it back in August, as rumors that Mayweather was pregnant began to swirl online. This was due to some of YB's lyrics on "This Month Confessions."

"I'm that n***a, I got hella dope / She don't like that I'm accessible / Now Yaya pregnant, gotta make her get rid of it, this ain't the time, I told you, 'No' / I made you cry, now I feel illiterate, b*tch, I ain't tryna write no songs," he rapped.

While Mayweather clarified that she was not actually pregnant, NBA YoungBoy's wife Jazlyn Mychelle's mother Tina hopped online with some less than flattering remarks. "She needs a psychiatrist. No means no! Go find your own man. Ewww!" she declared. In response, Mayweather called Tina "a dirty white a** wet dog smelling trailer trash A** B*TCH."

NBA YoungBoy & Yaya Mayweather

Now, it looks like their feud has been reignited, this time over Mayweather's recent appearance at one of YB's shows. In another TikTok user's comments section, Tina threw some serious shade her way. “Lol so Jazz on the side this time and that’s why Yaya in the crowd lol," one commenter wrote. “She just the guest. Per usual," Tina replied.

Mayweather was quick to fire back. “Girl who you feeling like? Why do you keep speaking on me? Why are you even worried about me? It’s starting to give you wake up with me on your mind everyday," she wrote on her Instagram Story, per The Neighborhood Talk. “I’m not even about to take it there with you today because the last time I took it too far by speaking on your daughter’s marriage, and I’m woman enough to admit I was wrong for that because it was unprovoked."

At the time of writing, Tina has not publicly responded to Mayweather's latest post.

