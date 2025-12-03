Chrisean Rock’s Sister Tesehki Insists She Needs To Be Medicated

Chrisean Rock is certainly no stranger to drama, and even frequently clashes with members of her own family. Recently, for example, her sister Tesehki hopped online to call her out, insisting that she's in desperate need of medication.

"She need medicine. [...] I don't argue with liars, manipulators, murderers, and just bad people," she declared, as seen in a clip shared by Live Bitez. "You b*tches is going to jail. I don't argue with b*tches like that. You b*tches is going to jail. If you're a liar and a murderer, you know you're going to jail. It's catching up to you."

She went on to call Chrisean broke, also dissing Tommie Lee and Summer Monroe from Baddies while she was at it. This isn't the first time Tesehki got into it with Chrisean, however.

Chrisean Rock & Tesehki Beef

Back in October, Chrisean alleged that her sister's child was molested by their cousin when he was an infant. This prompted a passionate response from Tesehki, who vehemently denied this and made it clear how hurt she was by the allegations.

"I am heartbroken and deeply disturbed by the false and malicious accusations recently made online by a family member about both me and my child," she wrote on her Instagram Story at the time. "These claims are completely untrue and have caused tremendous emotional distress to our family. These statements not only harm our reputations but also endanger out safety and well-being."