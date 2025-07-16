Recently, Chrisean Rock and Tesehki's older sister Chyna hopped online to put the latter on blast, alleging that her house isn't really hers.

"You just bought a house? Why didn't you pay off the people you owe for the last house you was at? But that's none of my business. You've got to have good credit and all that good stuff," she alleged, as captured by Live Bitez. "These people on the internet, they just believe anything ... See these people on the internet might not be smart, but one thing about your big sister, she ain't no fool and I ain't gonna start being now. Period."

"That mansion is definitely not hers, and if it is, she ain't get it clean. Trust and believe," Chyna also alleged. "The devil will give you riches too as long as you do his work. People need to be careful what they call blessings."

Chrisean Rock & Tesehki Beef

At the time of writing, Tesehki has not publicly addressed Chyna's allegations. This is far from the only drama she's been involved in as of late, however. She's also currently beefing with Chrisean, and sadly, their feud doesn't show any signs of slowing down.

During a livestream earlier this month, Tesehki demanded that fans stop asking her questions about the Baddies star. "Stop asking me about a dumba** non-credible motherf*cking crackhead a** b*tch," she said at the time. This followed Chrisean's interview with Nene Leakes. During it, she was asked whether or not she believes the two of them could ever reconcile.

“I don’t know how that would happen," she admitted. "Somebody would have to set it up or… I don’t know, ‘cause I thought we was doing good." Earlier this year, Chrisean said she was deeply hurt when her sister insinuated that she could have allegedly had something to do with her ex Ronny Doe's death. She also previously alleged that Tesehki molested her when she was a child.