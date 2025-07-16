Tesehki’s Older Sister Alleges Her New House Isn’t Actually Hers Amid Chrisean Rock Beef

BY Caroline Fisher 35 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Tesehki Sister New House Beef Gossip News
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 17: Tesehki attends the Los Angeles Premiere of "BADDIES EAST" at Harmony Gold on September 17, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Arnold Turner/Getty Images for The Zeus Network)
According to Tesehki's sister Chyna, she still allegedly owes people money for the last house she was living in.

Recently, Chrisean Rock and Tesehki's older sister Chyna hopped online to put the latter on blast, alleging that her house isn't really hers.

"You just bought a house? Why didn't you pay off the people you owe for the last house you was at? But that's none of my business. You've got to have good credit and all that good stuff," she alleged, as captured by Live Bitez. "These people on the internet, they just believe anything ... See these people on the internet might not be smart, but one thing about your big sister, she ain't no fool and I ain't gonna start being now. Period."

"That mansion is definitely not hers, and if it is, she ain't get it clean. Trust and believe," Chyna also alleged. "The devil will give you riches too as long as you do his work. People need to be careful what they call blessings."

Read More: Karlissa Saffold Slams Kehlani Over Shady Blueface Comments Amid Chrisean Rock Feud

Chrisean Rock & Tesehki Beef

At the time of writing, Tesehki has not publicly addressed Chyna's allegations. This is far from the only drama she's been involved in as of late, however. She's also currently beefing with Chrisean, and sadly, their feud doesn't show any signs of slowing down.

During a livestream earlier this month, Tesehki demanded that fans stop asking her questions about the Baddies star. "Stop asking me about a dumba** non-credible motherf*cking crackhead a** b*tch," she said at the time. This followed Chrisean's interview with Nene Leakes. During it, she was asked whether or not she believes the two of them could ever reconcile.

“I don’t know how that would happen," she admitted. "Somebody would have to set it up or… I don’t know, ‘cause I thought we was doing good." Earlier this year, Chrisean said she was deeply hurt when her sister insinuated that she could have allegedly had something to do with her ex Ronny Doe's death. She also previously alleged that Tesehki molested her when she was a child.

Read More: Chrisean Rock Gets Swatted While Streaming At The Dentist

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
Recommended Content
Tesehki Calls Chrisean Rock Alleged Crackhead Gossip News Gossip Tesehki Calls Her Sister Chrisean Rock An Alleged “Crackhead” During Scathing Livestream 1.9K
Chrisean Rock Reconcile Tesehki Gossip News Gossip Chrisean Rock Reveals If She’s Willing To Reconcile With Tesehki 879
Premiere Of The Zeus Network's "Baddies West" Pop Culture Blueface's Mom Defends Tesehki Amid Chrisean Rock's Molestation Allegations 18.8K
Hollywood Unlocked's 3rd Annual Impact Awards Pop Culture Chrisean Rock Explains Why She Had Her Sister Jumped: "I Just Beat You To It" 38.0K
Comments 0