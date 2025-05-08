It's no secret that Chrisean Rock and her sister Tesehki's relationship is rocky. Recently, however, the mother of one opened up about a time when she thinks she took their drama entirely too far. During an appearance on The Danza Project, Chrisean recalled Tesehki insinuating she had something to do with the passing of her ex, Ronny Doe.

“I don’t know, it’s kinda weird. You know how somebody says, ‘I love you,’ but then insinuates something to throw you under the bus?” she explained, per The Shade Room. “Never missed me or loved me, so stop saying that s***. You don’t f*** with me, leave it at that.”

“Jason Lee asking her about my ex that died, so she insinuating s***," she added. "Like… you’re weird. B****, I’m on paper, you know if I did anything, they would know. Stop playing with me."

Chrisean went on to share that she dated Doe for five years when they were teenagers, and that she was close to his family. “I lost somebody that I grew up with. Like, that’s nothing to play with,” she noted.

Ronny Doe's Death

Chrisean is referring to Tesehki's appearance on The Jason Lee Show, when she refused to go in-depth about Doe's passing. “I don’t know, I can’t even speak about it,” she said at the time. “But from what I — if I was to speak on it, it doesn’t look too good for certain people that we know, so I’m not going to speak on it."

Doe was fatally shot in Severn, Maryland this February. Authorities have since confirmed his death as a homicide. Ahead of his untimely passing, Doe had been publicly demanding a DNA test to prove Chrisean's son was Blueface's and not his.