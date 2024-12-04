Chrisean Rock’s Ex Accuses Her Of Trying To “Evade” Paternity Test

Ronny Doe is not backing down.

Last week, Chrisean Rock had a startling run-in with her ex-boyfriend Ronny Doe. He filmed as he confronted her at a mall, insisting that she and Blueface's son Chrisean Jesus was actually his. Eventually, authorities got involved and the two of them were separated, but he's still sticking to his story.

During a recent livestream, captured by The Shade Room, he accused Chrisean of trying to "evade" a paternity test. He alleged that she's trying to get him into legal trouble in order to prevent him from learning who Chrisean Jesus' father is, as he thinks previous tests have been fake. Doe added that he filed for a paternity test last month and is still waiting on the results. He claims he expects to receive them by December 18. During another recent stream, shared by @livebitez on X, he claims he was with Chrisean when her water broke and when she gave birth to her son.

Ronny Doe Won't Give Up

At the time of writing, Chrisean has yet to respond to Doe's latest remarks. Over the weekend, however, she did address some ongoing rumors about her and Blueface. Last month, his aunt told social media users that they had allegedly gotten married during his prison stay. His mother Karlissa Saffold denied this, but Chrisean says they did exchange vows. Things are still not official though, as Chrisean noted how they never obtained a marriage license.