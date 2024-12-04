Chrisean Rock’s Ex Accuses Her Of Trying To “Evade” Paternity Test

BYCaroline Fisher139 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Premiere Of The Zeus Network's "Baddies West"
NORTH HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 22: Cast member Chrisean Rock attends the premiere of The Zeus Network's "Baddies West" at Regal North Hollywood on January 22, 2023 in North Hollywood, California. (Photo by Robin L Marshall/Getty Images)
Ronny Doe is not backing down.

Last week, Chrisean Rock had a startling run-in with her ex-boyfriend Ronny Doe. He filmed as he confronted her at a mall, insisting that she and Blueface's son Chrisean Jesus was actually his. Eventually, authorities got involved and the two of them were separated, but he's still sticking to his story.

During a recent livestream, captured by The Shade Room, he accused Chrisean of trying to "evade" a paternity test. He alleged that she's trying to get him into legal trouble in order to prevent him from learning who Chrisean Jesus' father is, as he thinks previous tests have been fake. Doe added that he filed for a paternity test last month and is still waiting on the results. He claims he expects to receive them by December 18. During another recent stream, shared by @livebitez on X, he claims he was with Chrisean when her water broke and when she gave birth to her son.

Read More: Jaidyn Alexis Indulges In Some Thirst Traps As Blueface & Chrisean Rock Drama Heats Up

Ronny Doe Won't Give Up

At the time of writing, Chrisean has yet to respond to Doe's latest remarks. Over the weekend, however, she did address some ongoing rumors about her and Blueface. Last month, his aunt told social media users that they had allegedly gotten married during his prison stay. His mother Karlissa Saffold denied this, but Chrisean says they did exchange vows. Things are still not official though, as Chrisean noted how they never obtained a marriage license.

Despite this, Blueface appears to be looking forward to a reunion once he's finally released. He recently unveiled some new face tattoos he's gotten since his arrest. One of them, on his cheek, says "Chrisean." This doesn't necessarily come as a surprise, considering her large tattoo of Blueface's face on Chrisean's own cheek. Regardless, social media users quickly made it clear that they did not approve of his new ink.

Read More: Karlissa Saffold, Blueface's Mom, Frantic Over Rapper's "Chrisean Rock" Tattoo On His Face

[Via]

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
...