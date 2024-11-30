Blueface’s Mother Reacts To Chrisean Rock’s Heated Confrontation With Ex

Chrisean Rock's ex recently approached her at a mall insisting he's the father of her son, and police had to get involved.

It's no secret that Chrisean Rock and Karlissa Saffold haven't always gotten along. In the past, the two of them have feuded publicly on various occasions. Fortunately, it looks like Blueface's mother might be willing to put all of that behind them, following a startling incident the Baddies star was recently involved in. In new footage that surfaced online yesterday, Chrisean's ex Ronny Doe is seen confronting her at a mall, and insisting that her infant son with Blueface is actually his.

She looked taken aback, telling him to leave her alone and threatening to get the police involved. "Nobody stalking you," he said at the time. "That's my f**king son." Eventually, security intervened and the two of them parted ways. Regardless, the debacle left Chrisean's fans concerned for her safety and calling out her ex for his unhinged behavior. Saffold even weighed in on the situation in The Neighborhood Talk's comments section, making it clear that she has at least some empathy for her grandson's mom.

Karlissa Saffold Has Some Empathy For Chrisean Rock After Mall Incident

"I actually feel sorry for her for the first time ever," she wrote. "We reap what we sow [prayer emoji]." It appears as though there's at least a bit of shade embedded in Saffold's post, though this doesn't exactly come as a surprise. She's been critical of Chrisean's actions in recent weeks, particularly amid rumors that she and Blueface have tied the knot, which she denies.