Blueface’s Mother Slams Chrisean Rock For Fueling Marriage Rumors With Name Change

Karlissa Saffold does not approve.

It goes without saying that Chrisean Rock and Blueface's relationship has seen plenty of ups and downs in recent months. In January of this year, the "Thotiana" rapper turned himself in for an alleged probation violation. Shortly after, he appeared to rekindle his relationship Chrisean, the mother of his youngest child. She even unveiled a massive tattoo of his face on her face that same month, earning mixed reactions from fans.

Chrisean ran into some legal trouble of her own in June, as she was arrested while attending one of Blueface's court hearings. She ended up serving a short sentence and was eventually released in September. Ever since, she's been determined to change for the better, dedicating herself to her infant son and God. Of course, her supporters have been weary of her reuniting with Blueface amid all of this, and have expressed concerns that he could hinder her progress towards a better life.

Karlissa Saffold Claims Chrisean Rock Took The Beauty Out Of Being A Wife

It doesn't look like Chrisean sees it that way, however. Recently, Blueface's aunt Karletta claimed the two former Cr*zy In Love stars were engaged. She later clarified that she was only speculating, and Blueface's mother Karlissa Saffold confirmed that this was just a rumor. Regardless, Chrisean recently changed her last name on Instagram to "Porter," which is Blueface's last name. Clearly, this hasn't sat well with Saffold, who promptly hopped online to criticize her for it.