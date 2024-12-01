Karlissa Saffold, Blueface's Mom, Frantic Over Rapper's "Chrisean Rock" Tattoo On His Face

Blueface's mom hopes it's all a dream.

Blueface's mother, Karlissa Saffold, has been very vocal about the rapper's new tattoos while he is in jail. In a new Instagram story, Saffold delivers a hysterical reaction to her son’s new ink that pays tribute to his on-and-off girlfriend Chrisean Rock, claiming it all to be a bad dream. “Oh my god, I had the worst nightmare in the world,” Saffold yells while running through her home. “I had a dream last night that John tattooed Chrisean Rock’s name on his face. And then I had a dream that he covered it up, and it said ‘Christian.’ Hallelujah. He [John] gonna get it together, Lord. Ain’t he?”

Blueface’s mom followed up the post with a screenshot of a text message to the rap star, real name Johnathan Porter. The message reads: “Tattoo on your face is crazy!” The post comes after the rapper’s mother expressed disappointment in a video the rap star shared on social media last week, which featured possible new jail tattoos on his face. The 27-year-old “Thotiana” hitmaker is serving a jail term for probation violation. Blueface’s jail ink hasn’t been confirmed after the video following a September mugshot with no new facial tattoos. The potential “Chrisean Rock” ink adds to rumors of the on-and-off couple recently getting married.

Blueface’s Mom, Karlissa Saffold, Doesn’t Like His New "Chrisean Rock" Ink

In addition to the video and screenshot, Saffold’s posts included a photo of Blueface with the new tattoo, and a message about Chrisean. It reads: “I believe my son was going to do his best by Rock but her past ninja always pop up at the wrong time reminding him of who she is. Girl I had the same problem with his daddy. They said he removed the tattoo this morning [cry laughing face emoji].” The posts concludes with a video of Blueface and Chrisean Rock during a jail phone call, where the rapper shows her his new tattoo on his cheek.

After changing her last name, Chrisean Rock has been openly discussing getting married to Blueface. The authenticity of their marriage has yet to be determined. The rapper’s release remains unknown at the time after originally set to be released this summer.