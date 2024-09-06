Blueface’s New Mugshot Surfaces Online As He’s Transferred To Different Prison

Blueface has a while to go.

Earlier this year, Blueface turned himself in for an alleged probation violation. He's been behind bars ever since and was sentenced to four years last month. While he expects to come home far sooner than that, for now, he's preparing to serve his time. Recently, for example, he was transferred from the Men’s Central Jail in downtown LA to North Kern State Prison in central California.

According to TMZ, he entered the general population at the medium-security facility yesterday (September 5). The outlet obtained his new mugshot, which is now making its rounds online. He looks pretty serious in the photo, as one would expect, which could indicate that prison has taken a toll on him.

Blueface Looks Serious Behind Bars

At the end of August, however, the rapper gave DJ Hed and Gina Views a rundown of his daily routine on Effective Immediately. He appeared to be doing considerably well at the time, and looking at his sentence like a pause from reality. “I be jacking off, watching TV, eating Doritos and using the phone. That’s pretty much it […] They only got like 12 channels. I’ve been watchin a lot of the news, the Sherri show and The Jennifer Hudson Show," he said. “I’m chilling, man. I’m in my environment. It’s like a little break from responsibility. I’m like 180 [pounds] right now; I’ve never been 180 before. I’m getting sized up, I’m about to bounce out looking like a dalmation.”