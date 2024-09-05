Blueface's Mom Calls Cap On His Father's Birthday Party For Chrisean Jr.

More drama for Blueface and Chrisean Rock...

The family drama is heating up between Blueface and Chrisean Rock's loved ones – or should we say, among them. Moreover, the issue this time around is between two of the former's kin: his mother and his father. Karlissa Saffold was one of many who reacted incredulously on social media after Jonathan Porter posted about his birthday party for his grandson Chrisean Jr. This comes after plenty of controversial moments in which Porter made it clear that he didn't want anything to do with the little one. Via the comments of a Shade Room Instagram post covering this, Saffold agreed that her ex was just trying to get more clout now.

"No he doesn’t have the baby and no he’s not with CPS," Blueface's mother claimed concerning Jonathan Porter and his birthday party for Chrisean Jr. "His mom will be home soon and his father hopefully right behind her. Happy birthday JR and thank you to [Chrisean Rock's] family for taking him and not exploiting him on his first birthday. I’m sure his mom will have a big celebration for him when she gets home."

"I tried to tell him the house is possessed. And now look at him," Karlissa Saffold continued her tirade against Blueface's dad in a separate IG post of her own. "Having a birthday party without the parents or the child. I pray Junior never has to go to that house again. Now didn’t I say the house was haunted last year before he moved in? Lord have mercy look at this boy daddy. From nail polish to a birthday party for only one of his 4 grandchildren in an empty house. Not the parents or the children. Now he possessed alone in this house. Happy birthday JR hope you never experience this type of weirdo s**t.

