Blueface Breaks Down What He Does In Prison All Day

By Alexander Cole
Daniels Leather Fashion Show
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 14: Blueface attends Daniels Leather Fashion Show at Blue Moon on September 14, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)
Blueface has an interesting routine.

Blueface is someone who has been through a lot as of late, especially as it pertains to his legal issues. Overall, the artist was arrested back in January for violating his parole. He has been in jail ever since, and recently, he was given a four-year prison sentence. We have not heard much from Blueface during this time. However, he recently gave an interview from jail with DJ Hed and Gina Views on Effective Immediately.

During this interview, Blueface had a lot to say about where he stands with Chrisean Rock, and various other people. Moreover, he touched on just how long he will be in prison for. He even stated that he thinks he can be home by March of 2025, which is much sooner than some previously believed. Meanwhile, he also broke down exactly what he does in jail every single day. As you will read, he has quite the routine.

Blueface Speaks To DJ Hed

“I be jacking off, watching TV, eating Doritos and using the phone. That’s pretty much it […] They only got like 12 channels. I’ve been watchin a lot of the news, the Sherri show and The Jennifer Hudson Show," Blueface explained. “I’m chilling, man. I’m in my environment. It’s like a little break from responsibility. I’m like 180 [pounds] right now; I’ve never been 180 before. I’m getting sized up, I’m about to bounce out looking like a dalmation.” One can only assume that his routine will remain this way up until his release.

Let us know what you think about Blueface and his predicament, in the comments section down below. Do you believe that Blueface will be home by March of next year? Have you been keeping up with the details of his case ever since he went to jail? Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will continue to keep you informed on all of your favorite artists and all off their upcoming projects.

