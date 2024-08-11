Jaidyn Alexis Checks Fan Suggesting She’s “Happy” About Blueface’s Prison Sentence

Jaidyn Alexis was irritated by the disrespectful comment.

Last week, Blueface attended a court hearing where he was sentenced to four years in prison. The news took fans by surprise, as before the hearing, the rapper's family appeared hopeful that he'd be released. Evidently, things didn't go as they had planned, and his legal battle won't be coming to an end any time soon.

Of course, following the unfortunate news, fans were eager to hear from those closest to Blueface. The mother of two of his kids, Jaidyn Alexis, took to X to let fans know she was working on new music. "Dnd in the studio," she wrote. At the time, supporters took this as an indicator that she was unfazed by her ex's legal issues. One of her recent Instagram Lives, on the other hand, appears to suggest otherwise.

Jaidyn Alexis Shuts Down Disrespectful Viewer On Instagram Live In New Clip

In a clip from the IG live, Jaidyn becomes upset after reading a comment from a viewer, who questioned how she was in good spirits amid such bad news. "Sometimes y'all piss me off," she said. "How you so happy? B***h, I'm workin'. This is work. Talkin' about I'm happy. You disgust me. Someone's gotta do it ... Sometimes I think y'all don't realize that real life happens in real-time. And sometimes y'all d*mb as f**k. No shade at all."