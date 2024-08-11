Karlissa Saffold Wonders Whether She's As Bad With Blueface As Momma Dee Is With Lil Scrappy

Karlissa Saffold made some shady comments about Momma Dee on her podcast with Tokyo Toni and Tia Kemp.

It looks like this week's episode of the Aunt Tea podcast with Karlissa Saffold, Tia Kemp, and Tokyo Toni will be a spicy one when it drops tomorrow (Sunday, August 11) on the Zeus Network. Moreover, it looks like Momma Dee will be a special guest on the show, and before they brought her out, Blueface's mother asked a pretty shady question (that they will surely discuss) about Dee's tendency to speak on her son Lil Scrappy's personal matters.

"I'm excited about the guest today. I got a lot in common, I feel like, you know what I'm saying? Am I as bad as Momma Dee?" Blueface's mom Karlissa Saffold asked on the podcast, which her co-hosts disagreed with. "As Momma Dee with my son. No, no, no, am I in my son's business? Am I as bad? I mean, I see the people in the comments saying, you know, she want one of our seats. So, you know, we might have to watch this. We might have to watch her! You don't read the comments? You doing all this and you ain't reading the comments? Girl, you got to be reading your fans. You got to be reading what's going on, what the people want. You f**k around, and she'll be sitting in that seat. I'm excited, let's bring Momma Dee out."

Karlissa Saffold Slightly Teases Momma Dee Before Bringing Her Onto Aunt Tea Podcast

We actually got a recent example of Blueface's mother is talking about here, as Momma Dee went to IG Live earlier this week to air out some issues with Scrappy. "No, I'm not saying that I'm guilty as a mother," she remarked. "I'm saying that I'm guilty that I should have allowed him to fall all the way and stop trying to save him. You know what I mean? No, he did something wrong. Nope, nope, nope, nope, nope, nope. Can't show that n***a no grace, I see now. Can't show Scrappy no freaking grace, can't show him no freaking grace. Okay?