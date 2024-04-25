Lil Scrappy & Bambi Get Into Heated Argument At Party, Momma Dee Calls Her “Thirsty”

It's no secret that Lil Scrappy and his ex-wife Bambi don't exactly get along, but evidently, it's tough for them to even be civil. In a recent episode of Love & Hip Hop, the former spouses ran into one another at an event, and things quickly took a turn for the worse. Upon crossing paths, Bambi tried to extend a handshake to the father of her kids, which he refused. According to him, a handshake would be "too far," considering all they've been through. Everyone around thought this was shady, and continued to pressure Scrappy to shake Bambi's hand.

Scrappy said that while Bambi's a good mother to their children, he simply can't get over the text messages she's sent him. After hearing this, she urged him to pull them up, which he also refused. Ultimately, the exchange became an argument, and Scrappy called Bambi a few names and compared her to his mother before walking away.

Read More: Scrappy And Erica Dixon Dating Rumors Continue To Get Louder Thanks To Their Latest Exploits

Momma Dee Weighs In On Lil Scrappy & Bambi's Run-In

Bambi insisted that she's nothing like Momma Dee's "weird a**," prompting her to chime in. She took to The Neighborhood Talk's Instagram comments section to diss her son's former wife, also accusing her of being a liar. "Is bad when a b*tch is so thirsty until she wouldn't know the truth, if it fell on top of her head, but just remember always drink responsibly," she wrote.

Clearly, the co-parents won't be rekindling their bond any time soon, nor will the former daughter and mother-in-law. What do you think of Lil Scrappy refusing to shake Bambi's hand when they ran into each other at a party? Was he justified, or just being petty? What about Momma Dee's take on the debacle? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

Read More: Lil Scrappy Accuses Bambi Of Telling Their Kids They'll “Have A New Daddy” In Resurfaced Motion

[Via]