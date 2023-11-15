Momma Dee Accuses Bambi Of Lying About Lil Scrappy & Erica Dixon’s Vacation

During a recent interview, Bambi shared her thoughts on her ex Lil Scrappy's recent Hawaiian getaway with Erica Dixon. According to her, she didn't have any hard feelings about their baecation, which she says is due to the fact that she and her kids also got an invite. According to her, she politely declined. She went on to claim that it was "typical" behavior from Scrappy, claiming that if he can't get "what he wants" with one lady, he'll just go and get it from somebody else.

Lil Scrappy's mother has a different theory, however. Momma Dee hopped on Instagram Live to address Bambi's claims, calling cap on her alleged invite. She says that it wouldn't have made any sense for her son to have invited her, as the trip was in celebration of Dixon's birthday.

Read More: Bambi Threatens Momma Dee With Legal Action Amid Long-Standing Feud

Momma Dee Claims Bambi Was Not Invited

Momma Dee didn't hold back, throwing various jabs at Bambi in her response. "She's a lie, she don't even know the truth," the reality star claimed. "The more she lie, the more big her gums get." She went on, urging her to stop "lying" so she doesn't upset her fans. Obviously, Momma Dee feels some type of way about Bambi's explanation, which doesn't come as too much of a shock considering their history.

In September, Bambi revealed that she plans to take legal action against her former mother in law for alleged defamation of character. "She just literally said two days ago that I used a fake ID when I went to jail and gave them the wrong age," she told Amanda Seales on her Small Doses podcast. "We are suing people.” What do you think of Momma Dee calling cap on Bambi's claims about Lil Scrappy's vacation with Erica Dixon? Do you think she crossed the line? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

Read More: Erica Dixon & Lil Scrappy Are “Cool” Following Hawaii Visit, She Reveals

[Via]