Bambi Threatens Momma Dee With Legal Action Amid Long-Standing Feud

Bambi has threatened to take Momma Dee to court with a defamation lawsuit, amid their years-long feud. Discussing their issues with Amanda Seales on her Small Doses podcast, the Love And Hip Hop Atlanta star revealed her intentions for court.

The conversation arose while Bambi was discussing how she too often lets things go. “I just started to realize this year. People are like, ‘You let stuff go so much.’ I think if I just keep going and don’t have to deal with it, I just be like whatever, whatever. I don’t get offended by much and that’s not a good thing.” From there, Seales asked her age, noting that the mentality may catch up with her.

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - FEBRUARY 09: Rapper Lil Scrappy and Adiz 'Bambi' Benson attend New York Knicks vs Atlanta Hawks game at State Farm Arena on February 09, 2020 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin#SPORT/Getty Images)

Bambi replied: “Let’s not talk about this right here ‘cause I’ve been having some issues with…I know you ain’t been really watching this stuff. Okay…my mother-in-law, right? I’m suing her for defamation of character because she just literally said two days ago that I used a fake ID when I went to jail and gave them the wrong age, and she’s just making a big thing out of…so let’s just…I know that’s a lot to…” Seales then remarked, “I just…can’t we all get along?" to which Bambi admitted, "No, we cannot, ma’am. We are suing people.”

Bambi Reveals Plan To Sue Momma Dee

The lawsuit comes after Bambi was arrested along with Erica Mena and Zell Swag for an incident at a club, last month. Momma Dee alleged that she lied about her age to police and used a fake ID. Momma Dee is the mother of Lil Scrappy, from whom Bambi recently called off her marriage.

