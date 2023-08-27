Momma Dee Spills The Tea While Reacting To Bambi Benson’s Arrest

It didn’t take long for Momma Dee to react to the arrest of several of her former Love & Hip-Hop: Atlanta co-stars. Erica Mena, Bambi Benson, and Rodney “ZellSwag” Shaw were booked after a nightclub altercation. The trio were charged with willful obstruction of an officer, with Mena and Shaw also receiving battery charges. Momma Dee quickly reacted to the news as it began to circulate online.

After promoting her line of lash extensions and referring to “receiving some papers” she “couldn’t talk about”, Momma Dee went in on Bambi. “Did you know she used her fake IDs when they booked her? It said she was 37 when she got booked. Yes, see, she still lying.” According to most records, Bambi Benson is in fact 42. But Momma Dee wasn’t done. “She can’t afford [to be sued] because ain’t pay her divorce lawyer, did y’all know that?” Furthermore, Dee mentioned that Bambi had been arrested because she wasn’t wearing Dee’s lashes to protect her. It seems that there is absolutely no love lost between these co-stars.

Momma Dee Slams Bambi

As the story spread, more information about what went down has emerged. The new details mostly come from Saucy Santana, who is currently dating ZellSwag. According to Santana, a very drunk Mena was trying to fight security and ended up roping in Bambi and ZellSwag to help. Santana dipped once they saw things starting to go south.

This was followed by footage of Mena “jumping and screaming” in her seat, which appears to validity Santana’s description of her demeanor at the time of the incident. According to the Fulton County Jail records, Mena was released on August 26 on a $20,000 bond. Meanwhile, ZellSwag was released on a $10,000 bond. Bambi, booked under her legal name Addie Richardson, was released on a $5,000 bond. This remains a developing story and we’ll have any updates as they emerge.

