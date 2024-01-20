Lil Scrappy Dismisses Rumors That Bambi Benson Is His Cousin

Lil Scrappy has shot back at online rumors that Bambi is actually his cousin. "Don't come over here with that. She is baby mama number two to me," Scrappy said while livestreaming while eating out at a restaurant. The only thing I'm connected to with her is my kids. I love my babies, y'all know that. That's the only thing we can talk about," Scrappy explained on the stream. Scrappy responded to the comments that he had seen online. He was not directly asked about the claims during his livestream. However, some people did ask if he had seen people talking about it.

Scrappy and Bambi were married between 2017 and 2023 before an explosive divorce. The pair had three children during their marriage, whom they co-parent following the divorce. There are nothing other comments on social media to indicate that the pair have any more of a familial relationship than exes. While Scrappy has responded, Bambi is yet to add her own comments to the situation. This is an developing story and we'll have any updates as and when they emerge.

However, the exes are never far from drama. Bambi went after Erica Dixon after Dixon and Scrappy vacationed in Hawaii. She did this by shading Scrappy, saying that he invited her and her kids first and that Dixon was essentially his backup option. Bambi went on to say that Scrappy "gets what he wants" and he'll hop from woman to woman to get it. Bambi has long seen Dixon as a rival, given their shared history with Scrappy.

Furthermore, Momma Dee, Scrappy's mother, and proud Bambi hater, called cap on Bambi's claims. Dee argued that Bambi's story made no sense as the Hawaiian vacation was to celebrate Dixon's birthday. Therefore, Scrappy would have never invited Bambi in the first place. "She's a lie, she don't even know the truth. The more she lie, the more big her gums get," Momma Dee noted.

