Is Erica Dixon Pregnant? “L&HH” Star Reveals If She And Lil Scrappy Are Expecting Another Child

Erica Dixon has vehemently denied the rumors that she is pregnant with Lil Scrappy's baby. Rumors swirled after she was spotted in Vegas with Scrappy. However, Dixon put those rumors to rest in a recent livestream, saying she was not pregnant and had no immediate plans to be pregnant. Furthermore, she showed off her outfit for the pre-Thanksgiving girls' night she was helping throw, showing no signs of a baby bump.

Of course, the pair already share one child as a result of their decade-plus involvement with one another. However, Dixon has made it clear that her focus at the moment is finding a successful model of co-parenting with Scrappy. "I ultimately have to have a relationship, deal with him forever because we do share a child. Emani is going to get married one day, have kids and [we gon] share a grandchild. Like we just gon forever be family," Dixon said recently. It's unclear why the pair were in Vegas together. However, the trip was their second together in the last few months.

Momma Dee Blasts Bambi For Lying About Dixon & Scrappy

However, wherever Dixon and Scrappy are involved, you know Bambi isn't too far away. Scrappy's ex and thus Dixon's rival went after the pair after they vacationed in Hawaii together. However, Bambi shaded Scrappy, saying that he invited her and her kids first and that Dixon was essentially his backup option. Bambi went to say that Scrappy "gets what he wants" and he'll hop from woman to woman to get it.

However, Momma Dee, Scrappy's mother and proud Bambi hater, called cap on Bambi's claims. Dee argued that Bambi's story made no sense as the Hawaiian vacation was to celebrate Dixon's birthday. Therefore, Scrappy would have never invited Bambi in the first place. "She's a lie, she don't even know the truth. The more she lie, the more big her gums get," Momma Dee noted.

