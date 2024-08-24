Momma Dee Addresses Erica Dixon & Lil Scrappy Pregnancy Rumors

For months, fans have suspected that Lil Scrappy and Erica Dixon could be back together.

Fans have been spreading rumors of a potential reunion between Lil Scrappy and his ex Erica Dixon for months now. This was only compounded when Dixon announced that she was pregnant in a trailer for Love & Hip Hop Atlanta last month. Of course, this prompted speculation that the child was Scrappy's. According to Dixon, however, she was simply joking with Momma Dee and isn't pregnant at all. She clarified this shortly after the trailer was released, but it appears that not everyone got the memo.

During a recent Instagram Live, Momma Dee decided to clear things up once and for all. In a clip, she explains that Dixon was joking, but the trailer was simply cut to make it look like she was serious. She added that just seconds later, Dixon made it clear that it was all a prank.

Momma Dee Confirms That Erica Dixon Is Not Pregnant

Erica Dixon isn't the only one of Scrappy's exes sparking reunion rumors these days, however. Last month, he was spotted at a club alongside Bambi, which left social media users suspicious. It seems that they're nothing more than co-parents at this point, though they've put conflicts of the past behind them. A few weeks ago, Bambi even showed her appreciation for Scrappy by sending him a bouquet and a heartfelt message.