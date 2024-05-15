Lil Scrappy Reveals Why He'd Marry Erica Dixon

VH1 "Love And Hip Hop Atlanta" Premiere Party
ATLANTA, GA - JUNE 13: Lil Scrappy and Erica Dixon attend the VH1 "Love and Hip Hop Atlanta" premiere party at Frank Ski's Restaurant on June 13, 2012 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/FilmMagic)

It looks like Lil Scrappy is open to reuniting with his ex, Erica Dixon.

Lil Scrappy and Erica Dixon have been at the center of relentless reunion rumors for months now. The co-parents have been spotted showing love to each other online, enjoying vacations together, and more. While they both insist they're nothing more than friends at this point, fans have remained suspicious, particularly considering how Scrappy talks about Dixon on social media.

During a recent Instagram Live, for example, a fan asked him whether or not he'd ever consider marrying her and "doing right by her" this time around. According to him, he would. He explained that they're already friends and have a child together, so either way, they're family for life. Moreover, he says that since they've already been together, they know the ways things have gone wrong in the past.

Lil Scrappy Believes People Should Marry Their Friends

"Wow," he said upon reading the fan's question aloud. "I think I would, I know I would. That's my dog. I think you should marry your friend... Even if we didn't get married, we didn't get back together, nothing like that. We're family, we're good. Like, we've got a kid together, we straight." Scrappy went on to describe how the relationship could run more smoothly than it did before, as they both have insight into how it ended in the past. He says that what he's looking for now is just to enjoy his life and take care of his loved ones, as he's no longer interested in any drama or arguing.

"I just want to get money," he explained. "I just want to make some money, take care of my babies..." What do you think of Lil Scrappy admitting that he'd marry his ex Erica Dixon? What about his reasoning? Do you think they should give their relationship another shot, or not? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

