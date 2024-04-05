Lil Scrappy & Erica Dixon Seem To Fire Back At Bambi With Sweet Family Video

Earlier this week, Lil Scrappy's ex-wife Bambi accused him of violating their divorce agreement, and it appears as though he might be firing back. In Bambi's court filing, she claimed that Scrappy had allowed an unnamed "significant other" to post photos of their three children on social media. Allegedly, there's a clause in their divorce agreement that bars the former lovers from doing so.

"Since the Final Judgment and Decree was entered, Respondent has allowed a significant other to post the minor children on her social media page," her filing argues. “Respondent was able to do what this Court ordered. Respondent’s refusal to do so is willful.” She wants Scrappy to be held in contempt for the alleged violation and is reportedly looking to tweak their custody arrangement. As it stands, Bambi has primary custody of their little ones, while Scrappy has visitation.

Lil Scrappy & His Family Celebrate Daughter Emani's Birthday

Only days after her filing went public, Scrappy hopped online to give fans a glimpse at a sweet family moment. In the clip, Erica Dixon and several of Scrappy's kids sing "Happy Birthday" to their daughter Emani. “Man we had a time," he captioned the clip. "You have to live life n create happy times cause the bad and sad ones are inevitably scheduled. Happy Bday Easter to @official_emani #Framily look all my babies."

It remains unclear whether or not this was intended as a jab at Bambi. Fans, however, are convinced. What do you think of Lil Scrappy posting a video of Erica Dixon alongside his kids earlier this week? What about Bambi accusing him of violating their divorce agreement by allowing his significant other to post photos of their children? Do you think he intended to shade Bambi, or is this just a coincidence? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

