Lil Scrappy & Bambi Spark Reunion Rumors After Club Outing

2022 One Music Festival Honors Dinner
ATLANTA, GA - OCTOBER 6: Adiz "Bambi" Benson and Lil Scrappy attend The 2022 One Music Festival Honors Dinner at The Starling Atlanta Midtown on October 6, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/Wireimage)
According to Scrappy, he's "just living and staying positive."

It goes without saying that Lil Scrappy's love life is complicated, and over the weekend, he left fans confused when he was seen partying with his ex Bambi. The two of them haven't always been on the best of terms and even got wrapped up in a heated legal battle earlier this year. Nonetheless, they hit the club together recently and seemed to be in good spirits.

The Shade Room chatted with both of them about their unexpected night out. The outlet questioned whether things were heating up between them or if they were just strengthening their bond as co-parents. Scrappy didn't say much when asked to clarify, simply telling the outlet that he's “just living and staying positive."

Lil Scrappy & Bambi Are "Taking It One Step At A Time"

Bambi, on the other hand, said that they're doing their best to avoid conflict for the sake of their children. Similarly, however, she didn't reveal anything about their love lives. “We are absolutely working together to do our best to stay on the same page when it comes to the wellbeing of our children. Taking it one step at a time," she explained. Bambi went on to urge fans to check out the upcoming season of Love and Hip-Hop: Atlanta, where they may learn more about what's been going on between them. “Our show airs July 23 on MTV. I will just say the people need to be tuned in,” she said.

While it's unclear where exactly Scrappy and Bambi stand at this point, he was previously rumored to have rekindled things with another one of his exes, Erica Dixon. This was never confirmed, though he told fans in May that he'd consider marrying her. What do you think of Lil Scrappy and Bambi turning up together at the club? What about their remarks about their co-parenting relationship? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

