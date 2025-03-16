Rihanna Pregnancy Rumors Run Rampant After ASAP Rocky’s Rolling Loud California Set

It's no secret that Rihanna has some exciting things on the way, but now, fans are speculating that baby number three might be one of them. Recently, she was spotted rooting for her longtime partner ASAP Rocky at Rolling Loud California. The songstress stunned in a navy blue lace skirt, which she paired with a matching oversized jacket. Some suspect that she went for a baggier look to hide a growing bump, though this remains unconfirmed.

Of course, this is far from the first time fans have suspect that Rihanna and Rocky could have another little one on the way. Last June, less than a year after the duo welcomed their youngest child, the Fenty founder addressed pregnancy rumors that began circulating after she didn't attend that year's MET Gala. She told Entertainment Tonight that she wasn't expecting, but added that she's open to growing her family sometime in the future.

(L-R) Rihanna and A$AP Rocky attend The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 01, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Cindy Ord/MG23/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)

She echoed that sentiment speaking to Interview Magazine last April. “I don’t know what God wants, but I would go for more than two,” she revealed. “I would try for my girl. But of course if it’s another boy, it’s another boy.” For now, it's to be seen whether or not there's any truth to these rumors, or if this is all just wishful thinking on supporters' part.