Rihanna Sparks Pregnancy Rumors As Fans Claim She "Pretended To Sip" Champagne

95th Academy Awards - Backstage
HOLLYWOOD, CA - MARCH 12: ASAP Rocky and Rihanna backstage at the 95th Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre on March 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

Fans think Rihanna is pregnant again.

A viral clip of Rihanna seemingly taking a sip of champagne during a recent Fenty Beauty event in Los Angeles is going viral on social media as supposed evidence that she's pregnant with another child. Some of her fans believe she only faked drinking the beverage, a sign that she's expecting baby number two with ASAP Rocky.

"She’s so pregnant again and she won’t stop until she has a daughter," one fan wrote in response to the clip on Twitter. Another joked: "The fake sipping? When I catch Asap Rocky." One more replied: "This lets me know Asap Rocky just wasting time and resources with his antics lately LOL."

Rihanna Attends Fenty Beauty Event In Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 26: Rihanna celebrates new Fenty Beauty Soft'Lit Foundation in LA at 7th Street Studios on April 26, 2024, in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Fenty Beauty)

Rihanna recently admitted that she's willing to have more children with Rocky during a conversation with Mel Ottenberg for Interview magazine. “As many as God wants me to have," she revealed when asked if she's willing to have more children. "I don’t know what God wants, but I would go for more than two. I would try for my girl. But of course, if it’s another boy, it’s another boy.” She also explained of their relationship: “I let god lead and just let go. Because in previous relationships, I tried and tried and tried my best, and you still feel like it’s not enough. So when someone sees you completely, and believes in you, and thinks you’re worthy of being the mother of their kids, it’s a great feeling. I felt the same about him. I knew he would be a great dad.”

Rihanna Sips Champagne

Rihanna and Rocky welcomed their first son, RZA, in 2022. Nearly a year later, during her Super Bowl LVII halftime show performance, Rihanna revealed she was pregnant with her second child. Be on the lookout for further updates on Rihanna on HotNewHipHop.

