Rihanna Provides Rare Update On New Music & Explains How The Process Is Different This Time

Rihanna confirmed that she’s working on new music during her cover story for Interview Magazine published on Tuesday. She had the conversation with the publication’s editor-in-chief, Mel Ottenberg, who used to be her stylist. This time around, she says she’s approaching the process of making music from a different angle.

“I have a lot of visual ideas,” she began. “It’s weird. My brain is working backward right now. I usually have the music first, and the music leads me into all of these visual opportunities, and now I’m having all of these visuals, and I don’t have the songs for them yet, but maybe that’s the key, this time. Maybe the visual ideas are leading me to the songs that I need to make.”

Rihanna Attends Savage X Fenty Show

SIMI VALLEY, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 09: In this image released on November 9, Rihanna attends Rihanna's Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 4 presented by Prime Video at Allied Studios on November 08, 2022 in Simi Valley, California; and broadcast on November 9, 2022. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Imagesfor Rihanna's Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 4 presented by Prime Video)

From there, she began trying to switch topics. “Random ideas, quirky ideas, things that have nothing to do with me at all. I mean, I can’t tell you. The opps is watching,” she joked. Ottenberg obliged and the two moved on to more innocent topics such as Rihanna’s favorite cities.

Rihanna Graces The Cover Of Interview Magazine

Elsewhere in the interview, Rihanna discussed her relationship with ASAP Rocky. She also admitted she’d be down for more kids: “I don’t know what God wants, but I would go for more than two. I would try for my girl. But of course, if it’s another boy, it’s another boy.” Other topics they addressed are her child’s first words and more. Be on the lookout for further updates on Rihanna on HotNewHipHop.

