Rihanna's "Interview Magazine" Cover Reminds Us She's A Good Girl Gone Bad

RiRi's back. The mother of two has her hands full at home with little RZA and Riot, leaving her with much less time to hit the studio or grab dinner with her gal pals. Nevertheless, the blonde beauty has still been spending time outside, donning consistently fabulous outfits no matter if she's with her family or rolling solo. We've seen some sultry Savage x Fenty snapshots on her Instagram lately, and today (April 9), Rihanna took us back in time to her Good Girl Gone Bad era with photos from her Spring 2024 Interview Magazine cover shoot.

On Tuesday morning, the 36-year-old's social media lit up with images and videos lensed by Nadia Lee Cohen. For the main snap, Rih channelled her inner nun with a black and white headdress, though she still showed some skin in an oversized white top. Mel Ottenberg was on deck for styling, as well as asking fans' burning questions to the "Rude Boy" hitmaker. When asked what her favourite part about Los Angeles is, she answered, "My gynecologist, truthfully," and also dished about wanting to undergo a breast lift after having her babies.

Rihanna Covers Interview Mag Spring 2024 Edition

As she often does, Rihanna and her creative team played around with gender expression in this shoot. Some pictures see her smoking a blunt in a white button-up shirt and black leather tie – something her man ASAP Rocky would look equally as dapper in. Another photoset shows the multi-talent looking like a roughed-up housewife. "Literally how I feel in postpartum with two under two," RiRi wrote in her caption, earning praise for being so vulnerable.

More Photos by Nadia Lee Cohen With Styling From Mel Ottenberg

Keep scrolling to see more of Rihanna's bold Interview Magazine cover shoot looks. What kind of music do you think the Barbadian will bring to us in this new era of her career? Let us know in the comments, and check back later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

