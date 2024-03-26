Rihanna Sports A Rhinestone Cowboy Look On The Cover Of Chinese Vogue

Fans have been hoping for more new material from Rihanna for years now. The singer took the stage during last year's Super Bowl Halftime show and did have a surprise announcement to make. While plenty of fans were excited that she revealed she was once again pregnant, even more fans groaned that the wait for new music was likely to last even longer. It's been a full 8 years since RiRi dropped her most recent studio album Anti.

Now she's once again making an announcement that doesn't have much to do with music. She appeared on the cover of Chinese Vogue sporting a look that reminds a lot of fans of another pop star. In the shoot she's going fully rhinestone cowboy with an all black look glistening with added gems. The black jacket and cowboy hat she's sporting have fans calling out one influence, Beyonce. Queen B is fully in her cowboy era right now with her album COWBOY CARTER arriving next week. The comments of a post showing off her new cover shoot is full of fans drawing comparison to Beyonce's recent looks. Check out the new Chinese Vogue cover below.

Rihanna's New Look Draws Beyonce Comparisons

Last week, Rihanna made a new announcement for her Fenty brand. She revealed that the brand was expanding into China, which likely has a lot to do with why she appeared on Chinese Vogue. But the announcement was also met with plenty of backlash from fans. Increasingly, everything RiRi announces faces scores of angry fans frustrated with the years they've waited for new music.

Fans got the chance to ask her personally about it on Instagram earlier this month. The singer went live to discuss other matters and wasn't happy with those trying to shift the conversation towards music. She shut down anybody asking her about a new album pretty quickly. What do you think of Rihanna's new Chinese Vogue cover? Do you think she's drawing influence from Beyonce's new COWBOY CARTER era? Let us know in the comment section below.

