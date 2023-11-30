SZA Reveals That Rihanna's "Consideration" Was Originally Hers

In a candid revelation, SZA recently opened up about the heart-wrenching experience of having her song "Consideration" allegedly taken by Rihanna. The Grammy-nominated singer spilled the beans during an interview with Variety, exposing the frustration and emotional turmoil she endured when she realized her beloved song had made its way into Rihanna's catalog. SZA recounted the pivotal moment, stating, "When I look outside my window, I can't get no peace of mind. That lyric is from 'Consideration.'" The revelation underscored the emotional attachment SZA had to the song, considering it the centerpiece of her album at the time. The soulful artist couldn't hide her frustration as she shared the impact of the alleged theft on her creative process.

"I was so frustrated," she remembers thinking in hindsight. "I'll never have anything that's cool again; I'll never make anything that's cool again. It was so crazy. It was the centerpiece of my album at the time," SZA expressed. For Rihanna, however, the contested song seamlessly became a part of her own project. SZA described the situation as a gut-wrenching clash, especially as she had just completed a music video for the track and was on the brink of releasing it.

SZA Admits "Consideration" Was Her Song

Rihanna choosing to use the song involved a negotiation with the label, and SZA found herself grappling with the realization that her creative vision had been seemingly co-opted. "In hindsight, it was so hard to let go and accept," she confessed, reflecting on the experience. Yet, as time passed, SZA discovered a silver lining in the experience. "Now it's like I'm so glad that it happened. It didn't cost me anything. If anything, I just gained a bunch from it," SZA revealed. The perspective shift allowed her to appreciate the growth and evolution that stemmed from the time.

Moreover, the singer expressed gratitude for the ability to continue creating cool music outside of the contentious incident. SZA's candid admission sheds light on the complexities of the music industry. Although she was attached to the song that became one of Rihanna's signature songs, the music that came from it surpasses all the turmoil it took to create it. However, the resilience and growth displayed by SZA highlights her commitment to her craft. And her ability to make a hit. What do you think of this revelation?

