SZA Shows Gratitude Toward Her Black Female Fan Base: Watch

Seeing an artist you have been following for years reaching superstardom is one of the best feelings for a music fan. It is even better when the journey is arduous. Enjoying the little wins along the way makes the final goal feel sweeter in the end. All of them have to start from somewhere, including SZA.

The R&B phenom recognized this at a recent event she was a part of a couple of days ago. Femme It Forward, according to their website, is a "Female-led music and entertainment company that centers its mission in celebrating, educating, and empowering women through multi-format, multi-market consumer experiences. The special occasion SZA was at is called, GiveHerFlowHERS Awards Gala. It "Celebrates and recognizes outstanding women who have made A significant impact in entertainment and mentorship." She has certainly been a part of that moment and during it, she got on the podium and shouted her day ones.

SZA Shows Love To Her Supporters

The Grammy-nominated artist took a few moments to show her appreciation to her black female fanbase for believing in her. "I just wanted to thank black women, specifically. But, before anyone who had bought my albums or thought I was cute and I had anything on Billboard, black women came to my shows." She continues, "They stood up for me from the jump, they connected with me and I'm so, so grateful to be black and amongst family." Interestingly, some fans loved her speech while others thought it was a bit strange. One person goes, "If a white woman said this all hell would break loose 💀" Regardless of all the debate, it is great to see SZA continue to flourish and our continued support goes out to her!

Do you think anything was wrong with what she said? Is she the best female artist in the world right now?

