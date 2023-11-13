Keke Palmer’s Mom Threatens Darius Jackson With A Bullet In New Explicit Audio: Report

The internet has been standing proudly behind our big sister, Keke Palmer, for years now. From her earliest roles in Jump In! and True Jackson VP to the birth of her first child this year, the 30-year-old has happily taken us along on the ride of her life off the big screen. Unfortunately, that means we've also had a front-row seat to the drama playing out between her and baby daddy Darius Jackson over the past few months. Things became messy between them after the personal trainer publicly shamed his co-parent for enjoying herself in a curve-hugging black dress at Usher's Las Vegas concert.

They were able to play that off as a potential press stunt and play coy about the status of their relationship in the following weeks. As a result, reports of Palmer filing for sole custody of baby Leodis and a restraining order against Jackson last week came as a shock. After seeing visual evidence of Darius putting his hands on the Chicago native, and reading disturbing details of his empathy toward animals who eat their young, a judge understandably put some distance between the young family. As they await their early December court date, TMZ is sharing new details, including a video of Sharon Palmer seemingly threatening her grandson's father with gun violence.

Read More: Keke Palmer & Baby Leodis Look Safe In New Photos, Darius Jackson Got “A Lot Of Chances” Before Legal Action

Darius Jackson Denies Keke Palmer's Abuse Allegations

The outlet claims that when Jackson arrived at Palmer's house to pick up Leodis to watch football, he wasn't there. The former couple then began arguing, and before long, Keke put her mom on the phone to share some thoughts with Darius. "You motherf**ker!" Sharon yells in the clip above. "Where's my baby?" he asks from behind the camera before things heat up even more. "You better watch out! You might get a bullet in your motherf**king head!" she adds before the audio cuts off.

At this time, Leodis' father is denying all allegations of abuse, and it has been noted that cops failed to find probable cause to arrest him for domestic violence, or even file a report when they came to their house. Court is scheduled for December 5th, at which time the accused abuser will plead his case. Prior to TMZ sharing the alleged audio of Sharon threatening Darius Jackson, Keke Palmer's mom had plenty to say about the personal trainer's brother. According to the Palmer family matriarch, Sarunas J. Jackson is "the biggest f-boy in Hollywood." Read everything Sharon had to say at the link below and let us know how you feel about today's chilling update in the comments.

Read More: Keke Palmer’s Mother Speaks Out, Calls Out Sarunas J. Jackson: “He’s The Biggest F-Boy In Hollywood”

[Via]