Keke Palmer’s Mother Speaks Out, Calls Out Sarunas J. Jackson: “He’s The Biggest F-Boy In Hollywood”

The drama continues. In a shocking twist to the ongoing battle between Keke Palmer and Darius Jackson, Keke's mother, Sharon Palmer, has broken her silence. She took to social media to shed light on a year-long saga of alleged abuse and family dynamics. In a posted video, Sharon Palmer made explosive claims, stating that she had informed Sarunas J. Jackson about Darius's abusive behavior towards her daughter a year ago. According to Sharon, Darius learned these destructive patterns from his own brother, Sarunas.

Expressing her distress, Sharon Palmer asserted, "Look, I've never done anything like this. I've been in this business for 22 years, I've seen a lot of stuff, but I can't help myself," she started. "For Sarunas Jackson to post on his Twitter the ridiculous stuff he's posting, when he knew his brother was abusive is beyond belief. He admitted to being abusive too, so now he's posting on Twitter... We know he's the biggest F-boy in Hollywood. He's disrespectful to women, just like his brother. He taught his brother how to be abusive, so he doesn't get to act like he's some special Fod. No, you're an F-boy, and you're part of the problem."

Read More: Sarunas J. Jackson Responds To Keke Palmer’s Custody Battle Allegations

Keke Palmer's Mom Weighs In

Sharon Palmer's revelations bring a new dimension to an already complex and contentious situation. The allegations of abuse against Darius Jackson have been at the forefront of the legal battle initiated by Keke Palmer, who filed for full custody of their eight-month-old son and a restraining order against Darius. The involvement of family members, particularly Sarunas J. Jackson, adds layers to the unfolding drama. This all started when Sarunas posted a tweet that seemingly called Keke Palmer "vile." The tweet has since been deleted.

"The most disgusting, vile, abusive, manipulative person I have EVER encountered in my entire life," Sarunas J. Jackson wrote. "Abuses almost everyone. Y'all will see. Just send positive energy to the babies.. Any child in the middle of something like this does not deserve it at all. Wow. So damn sad." The coming days will undoubtedly bring more revelations and reactions, shaping the narrative surrounding Keke Palmer, Darius Jackson, Sarunas J. Jackson, and the serious allegations at the heart of this ongoing saga. Stay tuned to HNHH for more.

Read More: Keke Palmer Refuses To Clarify Relationship Status With Darius Jackson