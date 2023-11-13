Keke Palmer’s Mom Shares Texts With Darius Jackson’s Mom

Keke Palmer's mom, Sharon Palmer, shared a text message she received from Darius Jackson's mom on social media, earlier this week. The back and forth came after Keke accused her ex-boyfriend of domestic violence and filed a restraining order against him. She also is seeking sole custody of their 8-month-old son Leodis "Leo" Andrellton.
Darius' mother texted Sharon after a video surfaced of her threatening Darius. She fired back at Sharon: "I have tried not to get involve in my son's personal business, but I heard that you are going to put a Bullet in my sons head??? Well, then now we have to involve the authorities, because you don't respect or value yourself and I can see no my son's life. You might have to kill all of us."
Read More: Keke Palmer Scores Huge Win Against Darius Jackson
Keke Palmer Poses With Darius Jackson
Sharon also went on a rant about her daughter's relationship on social media. “I dare you [to] mess with my family," she captioned one post. "Family means everything to me! You and your family act like sociopaths… like the world can’t see it. You are phony! I saw you from day one. My daughter is kind and our family treated you with kindness, and this is how you treat it. I won’t take this laying down anymore. I’M DONE!”
Sharon Palmer Shares Texts From Darius Jackson's Mother
She also called out Darius' brother. “I went to Sarunas over a year ago and told him that his brother was abusive to my daughter. And he said, ‘Well, I used to be like that too.’ So now he’s posting on Twitter like he’s this special guy when we know he’s the biggest f---boy in Hollywood.” Be on the lookout for further updates on Keke Palmer and Darius Jackson's split on HotNewHipHop.
Read More: Saucy Santana Seemingly Willing To Fight Darius Jackson For Keke Palmer
[Via]