Keke Palmer’s Mom Shares Texts With Darius Jackson’s Mom

Keke Palmer's mom, Sharon Palmer, shared a text message she received from Darius Jackson's mom on social media, earlier this week. The back and forth came after Keke accused her ex-boyfriend of domestic violence and filed a restraining order against him. She also is seeking sole custody of their 8-month-old son Leodis "Leo" Andrellton.

Darius' mother texted Sharon after a video surfaced of her threatening Darius. She fired back at Sharon: "I have tried not to get involve in my son's personal business, but I heard that you are going to put a Bullet in my sons head??? Well, then now we have to involve the authorities, because you don't respect or value yourself and I can see no my son's life. You might have to kill all of us."

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 29: (L-R) Keke Palmer, Leo Jackson, and Darius Jackson attend the "Big Boss" Closing Night Screening during the 2023 Atlanta Film Festival at Rialto Center for the Arts at Georgia State University on April 29, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Derek White/WireImage)

Sharon also went on a rant about her daughter's relationship on social media. “I dare you [to] mess with my family," she captioned one post. "Family means everything to me! You and your family act like sociopaths… like the world can’t see it. You are phony! I saw you from day one. My daughter is kind and our family treated you with kindness, and this is how you treat it. I won’t take this laying down anymore. I’M DONE!”

Sharon Palmer Shares Texts From Darius Jackson's Mother

She also called out Darius' brother. “I went to Sarunas over a year ago and told him that his brother was abusive to my daughter. And he said, ‘Well, I used to be like that too.’ So now he’s posting on Twitter like he’s this special guy when we know he’s the biggest f---boy in Hollywood.” Be on the lookout for further updates on Keke Palmer and Darius Jackson's split on HotNewHipHop.

