Darius Jackson Shades Keke Palmer With Advice On Twitter: “Wait 'Til Marriage”

Darius Jackson appeared to diss his ex-girlfriend, Keke Palmer, with a rant on Twitter, Monday afternoon. While discussing the difficulties of a custody battle, he advised his followers to wait until marriage before having children. Jackson and Palmer share a son who was born in 2023.

“I feel for the dads that gave up when it came to custody," Jackson said. "It’s mentally, emotionally & physically draining. You’ll lose yourself. My spirit is too strong to give up. But I totally understand. I have pondered it. Thank God I have an amazing circle.” In another post, he added: “For those who don’t have kids & this is something that I will emphasize to my son. Wait til marriage & make sure God is the center of your relationship. There’s a rule book that’s been given to us thousands of years ago. Best to follow it. Cause everything else leads to chaos."

Darius Jackson & Keke Palmer Attend Atlanta Film Festival

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 29: (L-R) Keke Palmer, Leo Jackson, and Darius Jackson attend the "Big Boss" Closing Night Screening during the 2023 Atlanta Film Festival at Rialto Center for the Arts at Georgia State University on April 29, 2023, in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Derek White/WireImage)

When The Neighborhood Talk shared the posts on Instagram, many users called out Jackson. "U can still be married and all the same shit happens," one follower commented. "How about STOP blaming all your issues on everything else except YOURSELF. Work on becoming a better man rather than working on EXCUSES and blaming something/someone else." Another wrote: "How about getting to actually know people before making such a huge commitment like having children. If the relationship was already toxic a ring wouldn’t have fixed anything." Check out Jackson's posts below.

Darius Jackson Seemingly Shades Keke Palmer

After dating for over two years, Palmer and Jackson separated in October 2023. Both sides have accused each other of domestic abuse in the time since. Be on the lookout for further updates on Darius Jackson and Keke Palmer on HotNewHipHop.

