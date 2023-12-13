Keke Palmer Is Unbothered By All Of The Drama Surrounding Her: "Sharon Didn't Raise No "B****"

Keke Palmer's life lately has been spiraling down due to her fallout with her ex-boyfriend, Darius Jackson. After the video footage leaked within the walls of the actress's home that showed the fitness enthusiast attacked her, it was in the headlines for days. Obviously, it had to have been a traumatic experience for her. She had requested sole custody of their child, as well as a restraining order against Jackson.

On top of that, numerous celebrities have been thrown into the mess such as Jacquees and Usher. All in all, it is a lot of unnecessary baggage that Keke has dealt with. Trying to raise a child without a father figure is already difficult. Then, when you throw in the constant pressure from the media to speak on everything going on, it can drain you mentally, psychologically, and emotionally.

Keke Palmer Is A Strong Woman

But, Keke is showing the world and those who look up to her, that she is going to be strong. According to HipHopDX, she shared a recent Instagram video post. The multi-faceted talent is holding her child as the camera spins around her. The caption on the video says, "When reality TV makes everyone believe all celebrities are just one big marketing scheme but my life is truly unraveling at the seams and I just wear trauma like a Dolce Gabana coat because Sharon [her mother] didn't raise no b****." Many women flocked to her post, showering her with support. SZA said, "Exactly she’s an icon ❤️👏 and we praying and riding for you regardless !!"

What are your initial thoughts on Keke Palmer's Instagram post above?

